Marston's PLC (MARS.L)

MARS.L on London Stock Exchange

107.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.20 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
107.30
Open
107.20
Day's High
107.80
Day's Low
106.60
Volume
1,720,708
Avg. Vol
2,436,248
52-wk High
147.70
52-wk Low
101.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 13.60 September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 4
(3) HOLD 6 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.47 2.47 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 14 962.50 988.00 928.43 942.29
Year Ending Sep-18 14 1,054.36 1,093.00 959.09 988.79
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 13.60 13.60 13.60 --
Year Ending Sep-17 15 13.74 14.10 13.40 14.26
Year Ending Sep-18 15 14.29 14.70 13.04 15.30
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 2.38 2.38 2.38 1.30

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 962.50 962.72 963.63 963.54 942.29
Year Ending Sep-18 1,054.36 1,055.15 1,060.97 1,063.43 988.79
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 13.60 13.60 -- -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 13.74 13.73 13.97 14.02 14.26
Year Ending Sep-18 14.29 14.36 14.70 14.85 15.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 1 1 9
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 1 11
Earnings
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 1 10
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 0 12

Earnings vs. Estimates

