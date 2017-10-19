Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)
MAXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
561.30INR
19 Oct 2017
561.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.40 (-1.13%)
Rs-6.40 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs567.70
Rs567.70
Open
Rs568.60
Rs568.60
Day's High
Rs569.85
Rs569.85
Day's Low
Rs557.55
Rs557.55
Volume
60,241
60,241
Avg. Vol
781,746
781,746
52-wk High
Rs683.95
Rs683.95
52-wk Low
Rs485.95
Rs485.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.78
|1.78
|1.88
|1.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|153,074.00
|183,935.00
|137,477.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|165,540.00
|210,110.00
|124,376.00
|160,669.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|175,993.00
|197,120.00
|145,417.00
|167,693.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|11.52
|12.19
|10.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|16.34
|20.60
|12.93
|12.34
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|20.21
|27.80
|14.29
|12.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|153,074.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|165,540.00
|165,540.00
|165,540.00
|179,261.00
|160,669.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|175,993.00
|175,993.00
|175,993.00
|191,282.00
|167,693.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in India's Max Financial
- Goldman units to sell up to $110 mln stake in India's Max Financial
- BRIEF-India's Max Financial Services June-qtr profit down about 38 pct
- India's Max Financial calls off merger with HDFC Standard Life Insurance
- BRIEF-Max Financial Services says inordinate time for finalization led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life