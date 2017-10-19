Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)
MAYU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
412.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.30 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs414.65
Open
Rs412.10
Day's High
Rs416.00
Day's Low
Rs408.55
Volume
42,655
Avg. Vol
171,254
52-wk High
Rs445.00
52-wk Low
Rs311.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.60
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|4,914.00
|4,925.00
|4,899.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|5,331.50
|5,338.00
|5,325.00
|6,402.53
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|6,037.00
|6,056.00
|6,018.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|17.77
|18.10
|17.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|19.20
|19.80
|18.60
|25.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|21.75
|22.80
|20.70
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,266.00
|1,143.12
|122.88
|9.71
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1,392.00
|1,172.30
|219.70
|15.78
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1,380.23
|1,334.25
|45.98
|3.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1,385.00
|1,259.25
|125.75
|9.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1,290.88
|1,223.79
|67.09
|5.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|4.39
|4.30
|0.09
|2.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|4.29
|4.28
|0.01
|0.23
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|3.98
|3.49
|0.49
|12.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|4.80
|3.97
|0.83
|17.29
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|2.99
|3.10
|0.11
|3.60
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,914.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5,331.50
|5,331.50
|5,413.67
|5,498.00
|6,402.53
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6,037.00
|6,037.00
|6,113.67
|6,167.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17.77
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19.20
|19.20
|19.27
|19.45
|25.05
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21.75
|21.75
|21.80
|21.90
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0