Edition:
United States

MBB SE (MBBG.DE)

MBBG.DE on Xetra

99.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.05 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
€100.60
Open
€102.85
Day's High
€104.80
Day's Low
€98.51
Volume
18,806
Avg. Vol
9,960
52-wk High
€124.70
52-wk Low
€37.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.25 2.25 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 401.62 409.90 392.60 337.38
Year Ending Dec-18 4 467.85 491.00 451.50 359.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2.38 2.61 2.25 2.49
Year Ending Dec-18 4 2.81 3.17 2.43 2.67

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 80.00 83.40 3.40 4.25
Quarter Ending Mar-15 58.00 60.24 2.24 3.86
Quarter Ending Dec-14 62.00 63.83 1.83 2.94
Quarter Ending Mar-14 57.00 55.62 1.38 2.42
Quarter Ending Jun-13 58.40 58.84 0.44 0.75
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.52 0.50 0.02 3.85
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.45 0.47 0.02 4.44

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 401.62 401.62 401.62 399.98 337.38
Year Ending Dec-18 467.85 467.85 467.85 463.08 359.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.38 2.38 2.38 2.34 2.49
Year Ending Dec-18 2.81 2.81 2.81 2.71 2.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

MBB SE News

» More MBBG.DE News