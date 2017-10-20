Edition:
United States

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA (MBWS.PA)

MBWS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

13.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.33 (-2.43%)
Prev Close
€13.56
Open
€13.52
Day's High
€13.55
Day's Low
€13.16
Volume
91,388
Avg. Vol
39,137
52-wk High
€18.10
52-wk Low
€12.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.20 2.40 2.40 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 452.73 456.00 445.00 389.67
Year Ending Dec-18 5 488.79 494.17 481.80 422.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.43 0.58 0.29 0.79
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.90 1.12 0.76 1.57

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 452.73 452.73 455.81 455.81 389.67
Year Ending Dec-18 488.79 488.79 494.31 494.31 422.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.43 0.43 0.47 0.47 0.79
Year Ending Dec-18 0.90 0.90 0.94 0.94 1.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 4
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA News

» More MBWS.PA News