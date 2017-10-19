Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 574.00 574.00 574.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 727.00 727.00 727.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 8 3,076.00 3,883.00 2,386.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 3,148.43 4,256.25 2,615.00 4,255.09 Year Ending Mar-19 6 4,455.50 7,151.00 3,365.00 5,268.12 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 5 26.44 28.10 24.93 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 29.39 32.51 27.20 37.36 Year Ending Mar-19 7 40.58 52.80 30.60 46.28