Edition:
United States

McLeod Russel India Ltd (MCLE.NS)

MCLE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

159.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.65 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs159.65
Open
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs161.00
Day's Low
Rs158.90
Volume
49,214
Avg. Vol
133,237
52-wk High
Rs196.60
52-wk Low
Rs137.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 19,150.50 19,545.00 18,756.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 20,382.00 20,382.00 20,382.00 20,878.50
Year Ending Mar-19 1 21,675.00 21,675.00 21,675.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 11.80 11.80 11.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 9.00 9.00 9.00 13.70
Year Ending Mar-19 1 8.80 8.80 8.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-13 4,753.00 4,907.90 154.90 3.26
Quarter Ending Dec-12 4,825.00 4,341.20 483.80 10.03
Quarter Ending Sep-12 4,946.00 4,390.60 555.40 11.23

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 19,150.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 20,382.00 20,382.00 20,382.00 20,382.00 20,878.50
Year Ending Mar-19 21,675.00 21,675.00 21,675.00 21,675.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 11.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.00 9.00 9.00 9.00 13.70
Year Ending Mar-19 8.80 8.80 8.80 8.80 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

McLeod Russel India Ltd News

» More MCLE.NS News