Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Apr-17 9 1,388.33 1,406.20 1,371.40 -- Year Ending Oct-17 2 1,894.50 1,898.00 1,891.00 -- Year Ending Oct-18 6 4,468.67 5,558.23 4,167.80 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Apr-17 10 1.87 1.93 1.76 -- Year Ending Oct-17 2 1.84 1.85 1.83 -- Year Ending Oct-18 5 2.07 2.14 2.02 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 3 14.96 16.80 12.49 7.32