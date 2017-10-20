Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)
MCRO.L on London Stock Exchange
2,467.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,467.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-7.00 (-0.28%)
-7.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
2,474.00
2,474.00
Open
2,484.00
2,484.00
Day's High
2,497.00
2,497.00
Day's Low
2,462.00
2,462.00
Volume
920,928
920,928
Avg. Vol
2,450,429
2,450,429
52-wk High
2,887.83
2,887.83
52-wk Low
2,098.67
2,098.67
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|October
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.44
|2.44
|2.44
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|9
|1,388.33
|1,406.20
|1,371.40
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|2
|1,894.50
|1,898.00
|1,891.00
|--
|Year Ending Oct-18
|6
|4,468.67
|5,558.23
|4,167.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|10
|1.87
|1.93
|1.76
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|2
|1.84
|1.85
|1.83
|--
|Year Ending Oct-18
|5
|2.07
|2.14
|2.02
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|14.96
|16.80
|12.49
|7.32
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|1,388.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|1,894.50
|1,894.50
|1,891.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-18
|4,468.67
|4,528.85
|4,910.12
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|1.87
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|1.84
|1.84
|1.83
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-18
|2.07
|2.08
|2.09
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by 'high risk' governments
- UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by 'high risk' governments
- Special Report: HP Enterprise let Russia scrutinize cyberdefense system used by Pentagon |
- CORRECTED-BRIEF-Micro Focus says HPE Software Q3 revenue falls 3 percent
- BRIEF-Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business