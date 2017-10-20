Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 16 1,592.74 1,638.35 1,539.00 1,600.07 Year Ending Dec-18 16 1,724.70 1,821.77 1,664.75 1,771.82 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 17 20.85 23.27 19.66 22.69 Year Ending Dec-18 17 23.20 27.52 20.57 26.59 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.09 10.12 2.90 15.34