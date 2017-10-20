Edition:
Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)

MERL.L on London Stock Exchange

375.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.70 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
374.30
Open
376.70
Day's High
378.10
Day's Low
371.50
Volume
7,440,307
Avg. Vol
2,995,973
52-wk High
537.50
52-wk Low
355.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 5 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.38 2.38 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 1,592.74 1,638.35 1,539.00 1,600.07
Year Ending Dec-18 16 1,724.70 1,821.77 1,664.75 1,771.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 20.85 23.27 19.66 22.69
Year Ending Dec-18 17 23.20 27.52 20.57 26.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.09 10.12 2.90 15.34

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,592.74 1,610.01 1,610.76 1,612.72 1,600.07
Year Ending Dec-18 1,724.70 1,763.99 1,767.85 1,768.57 1,771.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20.85 21.57 21.57 21.68 22.69
Year Ending Dec-18 23.20 24.94 25.04 25.15 26.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 7 2 8
Year Ending Dec-18 1 8 1 9
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 9 2 10
Year Ending Dec-18 1 9 2 10

Earnings vs. Estimates

