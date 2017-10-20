MGI Coutier SA (MGIP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 1,041.87 1,063.30 1,028.50 994.90 Year Ending Dec-18 3 1,093.63 1,124.10 1,071.20 1,032.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 3.49 3.75 3.18 2.71 Year Ending Dec-18 3 3.52 3.64 3.34 2.81