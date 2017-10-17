Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)
MGROS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
26.86TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-0.38
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|11
|11
|10
|10
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.21
|2.21
|2.14
|2.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3,875.38
|3,875.38
|3,875.38
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,787.77
|3,787.77
|3,787.77
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|15,109.80
|15,421.90
|14,797.00
|12,802.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|17,826.80
|18,430.30
|16,968.00
|13,869.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|-0.38
|-0.38
|-0.38
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.98
|1.14
|0.79
|0.88
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|1.52
|2.13
|0.55
|1.28
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|105.50
|105.50
|105.50
|33.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,744.67
|3,920.00
|175.33
|4.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,094.07
|3,113.64
|19.56
|0.63
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,825.62
|2,900.72
|75.10
|2.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,064.56
|3,079.46
|14.90
|0.49
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,678.81
|2,667.95
|10.86
|0.41
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-3.20
|-0.66
|2.54
|-79.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.05
|5.09
|5.04
|10,615.79
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.86
|-1.33
|0.47
|-54.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.09
|-0.02
|0.11
|121.57
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.07
|-0.14
|0.21
|297.18
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,875.38
|3,875.38
|3,864.10
|3,864.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3,787.77
|3,787.77
|3,705.29
|3,705.29
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15,109.80
|15,109.80
|15,088.00
|15,025.80
|12,802.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17,826.80
|17,826.80
|17,714.00
|17,608.10
|13,869.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|-0.38
|-0.38
|-0.38
|-1.79
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.98
|0.98
|0.99
|0.98
|0.88
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.52
|1.52
|0.93
|1.15
|1.28
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Competition Authority approves acquisition of 12 Migros and 8 Kipa stores by CarrefourSa
- BRIEF-Migros reaches collective bargaining agreement with labor union
- BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q2 net loss widens to 117.5 million lira
- BRIEF-Carrefoursa signs agreement with Migros and Tesco Kipa to takeover 20 stores in total
- BRIEF-DeA Capital unit completes transaction relating to put option on 9.75 pct stake in Migros