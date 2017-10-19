Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MHSM.NS)
MHSM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
461.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.10 (+0.24%)
Rs1.10 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs460.00
Open
Rs459.95
Day's High
Rs468.00
Day's Low
Rs457.55
Volume
19,168
Avg. Vol
96,393
52-wk High
Rs474.00
52-wk Low
Rs212.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|7.13
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|4,145.55
|4,462.10
|3,829.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|14,386.40
|15,223.80
|13,549.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|19,275.50
|20,026.00
|18,524.90
|15,021.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|21,595.20
|22,072.00
|21,118.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|7.13
|7.13
|7.13
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|18.81
|23.01
|14.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|26.99
|28.70
|25.27
|19.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|30.76
|32.40
|29.12
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,145.55
|4,505.00
|359.45
|8.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,205.00
|3,808.60
|603.60
|18.83
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|3,086.00
|3,250.40
|164.40
|5.33
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|2,237.00
|1,900.20
|336.80
|15.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2,681.00
|2,632.80
|48.20
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,145.55
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,386.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19,275.50
|19,275.50
|19,275.50
|18,089.80
|15,021.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21,595.20
|21,595.20
|21,595.20
|21,196.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings