Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (MICP.PA)

MICP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

121.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.15 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
€119.95
Open
€119.60
Day's High
€121.55
Day's Low
€119.50
Volume
694,147
Avg. Vol
449,278
52-wk High
€125.70
52-wk Low
€92.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 9.80 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 6 6
(3) HOLD 6 6 7 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.32 2.32 2.36 2.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 5,911.00 5,911.00 5,911.00 --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 22,611.00 22,611.00 22,611.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 22,034.50 22,350.00 21,849.00 21,504.50
Year Ending Dec-18 19 22,619.30 23,178.00 21,812.00 22,343.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 9.80 9.80 9.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 9.32 10.16 8.58 9.20
Year Ending Dec-18 22 10.30 11.31 9.27 10.10
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.70 11.70 7.70 13.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 5,182.43 5,141.00 41.43 0.80
Quarter Ending Mar-11 4,711.86 5,047.00 335.14 7.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,911.00 5,911.00 5,911.00 5,911.00 --
Quarter Ending Dec-18 22,611.00 22,611.00 22,611.00 22,611.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22,034.50 22,195.80 22,293.10 22,407.20 21,504.50
Year Ending Dec-18 22,619.30 22,994.10 23,114.80 23,185.80 22,343.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 9.80 9.80 9.80 9.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9.32 9.40 9.52 9.49 9.20
Year Ending Dec-18 10.30 10.49 10.60 10.61 10.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 12 0 14
Year Ending Dec-18 2 13 0 16
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 5 1 9
Year Ending Dec-18 1 12 1 15

Earnings vs. Estimates

