Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (MICP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 5,911.00 5,911.00 5,911.00 -- Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 22,611.00 22,611.00 22,611.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 22,034.50 22,350.00 21,849.00 21,504.50 Year Ending Dec-18 19 22,619.30 23,178.00 21,812.00 22,343.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 9.80 9.80 9.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 21 9.32 10.16 8.58 9.20 Year Ending Dec-18 22 10.30 11.31 9.27 10.10 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.70 11.70 7.70 13.80