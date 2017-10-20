Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (MICP.PA)
MICP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
121.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
121.10EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.15 (+0.96%)
€1.15 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
€119.95
€119.95
Open
€119.60
€119.60
Day's High
€121.55
€121.55
Day's Low
€119.50
€119.50
Volume
694,147
694,147
Avg. Vol
449,278
449,278
52-wk High
€125.70
€125.70
52-wk Low
€92.11
€92.11
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|9.80
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|7
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.32
|2.32
|2.36
|2.45
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|5,911.00
|5,911.00
|5,911.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|22,611.00
|22,611.00
|22,611.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|22,034.50
|22,350.00
|21,849.00
|21,504.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|22,619.30
|23,178.00
|21,812.00
|22,343.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|9.80
|9.80
|9.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|9.32
|10.16
|8.58
|9.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|10.30
|11.31
|9.27
|10.10
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|9.70
|11.70
|7.70
|13.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|5,182.43
|5,141.00
|41.43
|0.80
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|4,711.86
|5,047.00
|335.14
|7.11
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,911.00
|5,911.00
|5,911.00
|5,911.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|22,611.00
|22,611.00
|22,611.00
|22,611.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22,034.50
|22,195.80
|22,293.10
|22,407.20
|21,504.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22,619.30
|22,994.10
|23,114.80
|23,185.80
|22,343.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|9.80
|9.80
|9.80
|9.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9.32
|9.40
|9.52
|9.49
|9.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10.30
|10.49
|10.60
|10.61
|10.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|12
|0
|14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|13
|0
|16
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|5
|1
|9
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|12
|1
|15