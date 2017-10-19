Edition:
MindTree Ltd (MINT.NS)

MINT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

496.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.10 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs502.10
Open
Rs500.00
Day's High
Rs501.80
Day's Low
Rs495.15
Volume
46,300
Avg. Vol
501,756
52-wk High
Rs565.90
52-wk Low
Rs399.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 6.36 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 10 9 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 9 11 12 12
(5) SELL 4 4 6 6
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.34 3.45 3.63 3.63

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20 12,968.20 13,163.00 12,753.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 14,526.80 14,526.80 14,526.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 24 52,272.80 52,525.00 52,057.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 23 54,246.20 55,469.00 53,128.00 61,444.50
Year Ending Mar-19 26 60,595.40 63,980.00 57,075.00 69,383.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12 6.36 6.80 5.80 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 7.65 7.87 7.42 --
Year Ending Mar-17 28 25.80 27.00 24.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 27 27.26 29.67 25.20 38.32
Year Ending Mar-19 28 32.50 44.00 26.59 44.37
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.67 15.99 3.35 9.76

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 13,089.00 12,895.00 193.95 1.48
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12,968.20 13,181.00 212.76 1.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,079.10 12,953.00 126.08 0.96
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,216.50 12,954.00 262.47 1.99
Quarter Ending Jun-16 13,504.30 13,276.00 228.28 1.69
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6.33 7.23 0.90 14.23
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.36 5.77 0.59 9.24
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6.49 6.13 0.36 5.49
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6.71 5.64 1.07 15.93
Quarter Ending Jun-16 9.26 7.35 1.91 20.60

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12,968.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 14,526.80 14,526.80 14,413.70 14,413.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 52,272.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 54,246.20 54,246.20 54,352.30 54,868.70 61,444.50
Year Ending Mar-19 60,595.40 60,699.20 60,752.80 61,069.40 69,383.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.36 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 7.65 7.65 7.61 7.61 --
Year Ending Mar-17 25.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 27.26 27.26 27.60 28.28 38.32
Year Ending Mar-19 32.50 32.80 33.17 33.71 44.37

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 5
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 6
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 3 10
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 4 8

Earnings vs. Estimates

