MindTree Ltd (MINT.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 20 12,968.20 13,163.00 12,753.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 14,526.80 14,526.80 14,526.80 -- Year Ending Mar-17 24 52,272.80 52,525.00 52,057.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 23 54,246.20 55,469.00 53,128.00 61,444.50 Year Ending Mar-19 26 60,595.40 63,980.00 57,075.00 69,383.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 12 6.36 6.80 5.80 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 7.65 7.87 7.42 -- Year Ending Mar-17 28 25.80 27.00 24.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 27 27.26 29.67 25.20 38.32 Year Ending Mar-19 28 32.50 44.00 26.59 44.37 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.67 15.99 3.35 9.76