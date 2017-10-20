Edition:
Mirgor SACIFIA (MIR.BA)

MIR.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

484.00ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$3.60 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$480.40
Open
$487.00
Day's High
$496.00
Day's Low
$478.50
Volume
30,135
Avg. Vol
23,975
52-wk High
$509.00
52-wk Low
$258.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 19,785.00 19,785.00 19,785.00 26,693.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 22,765.00 22,765.00 22,765.00 31,369.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,686.00 5,053.04 367.04 7.83
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,355.00 4,052.97 1,302.03 24.31
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,253.10 3,793.55 459.55 10.80
Quarter Ending Mar-16 3,946.10 3,825.81 120.29 3.05
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1,444.00 979.71 464.29 32.15
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-13 1.92 0.24 1.68 87.33
Quarter Ending Dec-12 2.39 0.46 1.93 80.78

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19,785.00 19,785.00 19,785.00 19,785.00 26,693.00
Year Ending Dec-18 22,765.00 22,765.00 22,765.00 22,765.00 31,369.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Mirgor SACIFIA News

