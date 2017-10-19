Edition:
Mirza International Ltd (MIRZ.NS)

MIRZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

160.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs160.90
Open
Rs161.00
Day's High
Rs162.00
Day's Low
Rs159.10
Volume
39,885
Avg. Vol
679,663
52-wk High
Rs183.65
52-wk Low
Rs68.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.33 1.75 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2,132.00 2,132.00 2,132.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 9,626.67 9,687.00 9,563.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 10,609.50 10,759.00 10,460.00 13,399.30
Year Ending Mar-19 2 11,734.50 12,355.00 11,114.00 12,373.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 6.03 6.40 5.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 7.45 7.50 7.40 9.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 8.55 8.90 8.20 10.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,485.00 2,521.38 36.38 1.46
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,132.00 2,059.27 72.73 3.41
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,120.00 2,280.26 160.26 7.56
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,702.00 2,503.17 198.83 7.36
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,355.00 2,522.64 167.64 7.12

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,132.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 9,626.67 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10,609.50 10,609.50 10,609.50 10,609.50 13,399.30
Year Ending Mar-19 11,734.50 11,734.50 11,734.50 11,734.50 12,373.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

