3M Co (MMM.N)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 7,499.93 7,591.32 7,415.00 7,570.19 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 7,975.32 7,976.30 7,974.34 -- Year Ending Dec-17 9 30,881.60 31,065.30 30,728.00 30,986.40 Year Ending Dec-18 9 32,097.60 32,381.10 31,759.00 31,956.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 8 2.00 2.12 1.92 2.06 Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 2.33 2.38 2.27 -- Year Ending Dec-17 9 8.96 9.07 8.85 8.81 Year Ending Dec-18 11 9.44 9.80 9.25 9.51 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 9.38 10.00 8.15 8.76