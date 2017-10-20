Edition:
Mondi PLC (MNDI.L)

MNDI.L on London Stock Exchange

1,890.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.00 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
1,900.00
Open
1,907.00
Day's High
1,907.00
Day's Low
1,884.00
Volume
1,746,863
Avg. Vol
1,607,357
52-wk High
2,145.00
52-wk Low
1,495.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 7 5 5 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.23 2.00 2.00 2.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 7,192.43 7,288.48 7,058.20 6,925.96
Year Ending Dec-18 11 7,436.49 7,586.00 7,228.20 7,087.44
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 1.49 1.56 1.36 1.45
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.61 1.67 1.54 1.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.19 8.60 4.50 4.45

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,192.43 7,192.43 7,180.46 7,160.46 6,925.96
Year Ending Dec-18 7,436.49 7,436.49 7,397.43 7,367.62 7,087.44
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.49 1.49 1.53 1.53 1.45
Year Ending Dec-18 1.61 1.61 1.62 1.61 1.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 9
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 2 7

Earnings vs. Estimates

