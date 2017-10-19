Edition:
Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS)

MNFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

102.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.80 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs103.75
Open
Rs103.95
Day's High
Rs103.95
Day's Low
Rs102.50
Volume
1,470,365
Avg. Vol
7,279,317
52-wk High
Rs112.50
52-wk Low
Rs57.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 2.66 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.43 1.43 1.44 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 5,833.00 5,833.00 5,833.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 20,005.00 22,261.00 17,088.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 24,818.00 25,343.00 24,293.00 23,451.30
Year Ending Mar-19 2 28,860.50 29,976.00 27,745.00 29,927.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2.66 2.80 2.52 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 7.91 9.11 6.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 9.53 10.29 8.70 8.94
Year Ending Mar-19 3 10.53 12.08 9.10 10.19

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,411.00 5,745.15 334.15 6.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,833.00 5,983.78 150.78 2.58
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,818.00 5,433.73 615.73 12.78
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,892.00 4,783.92 891.92 22.92
Quarter Ending Sep-14 2,537.50 2,862.54 325.04 12.81
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.00 1.84 0.16 8.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.66 2.38 0.28 10.53
Quarter Ending Sep-13 0.80 0.83 0.03 3.75
Quarter Ending Dec-12 1.03 1.00 0.03 2.72
Quarter Ending Sep-12 2.12 1.28 0.84 39.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,833.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 20,005.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 24,818.00 24,818.00 24,818.00 24,818.00 23,451.30
Year Ending Mar-19 28,860.50 28,860.50 28,860.50 28,860.50 29,927.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 7.91 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.53 9.53 9.53 9.53 8.94
Year Ending Mar-19 10.53 10.53 10.53 10.53 10.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

