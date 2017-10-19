Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS.NS)
MOFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,478.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.10 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs1,489.75
Open
Rs1,495.00
Day's High
Rs1,498.95
Day's Low
Rs1,465.20
Volume
19,382
Avg. Vol
172,358
52-wk High
Rs1,519.40
52-wk Low
Rs437.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3,023.00
|3,023.00
|3,023.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|13,394.20
|16,588.50
|10,200.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|21,287.30
|21,922.60
|20,652.00
|11,734.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|26,399.70
|26,821.00
|25,978.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|21.98
|24.26
|19.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|37.28
|44.70
|29.87
|27.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|50.53
|64.80
|36.27
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,908.31
|5,707.30
|798.99
|16.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,023.00
|5,345.40
|2,322.40
|76.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,624.30
|3,748.80
|124.50
|3.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,871.00
|3,749.30
|878.30
|30.59
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,292.00
|3,028.80
|736.80
|32.15
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6.82
|6.95
|0.13
|1.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5.58
|6.14
|0.56
|10.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.80
|6.25
|3.45
|123.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|3.30
|3.29
|0.01
|0.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2.60
|3.04
|0.44
|16.92
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,023.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13,394.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21,287.30
|21,287.30
|19,811.30
|19,811.30
|11,734.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26,399.70
|26,399.70
|23,789.20
|23,789.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21.98
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37.28
|37.28
|37.49
|37.49
|27.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|50.53
|50.53
|47.58
|47.58
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0