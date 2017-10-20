Movida Participacoes SA (MOVI3.SA)
MOVI3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
8.20BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
R$ 8.20
Open
R$ 8.25
Day's High
R$ 8.29
Day's Low
R$ 8.15
Volume
698,500
Avg. Vol
1,378,386
52-wk High
R$ 11.15
52-wk Low
R$ 7.11
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.12
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|2,585.78
|2,653.69
|2,543.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|3,268.12
|3,515.74
|3,078.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.43
|0.48
|0.37
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0.84
|1.20
|0.63
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|619.00
|615.11
|3.89
|0.63
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|506.40
|493.03
|13.37
|2.64
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.03
|0.00
|0.03
|100.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,585.78
|2,585.78
|2,590.54
|2,590.54
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,268.12
|3,268.12
|3,269.15
|3,269.15
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.12
|0.12
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.43
|0.48
|0.50
|0.53
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.84
|0.88
|0.93
|0.96
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0