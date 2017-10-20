Edition:
Movida Participacoes SA (MOVI3.SA)

MOVI3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

8.20BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 8.20
Open
R$ 8.25
Day's High
R$ 8.29
Day's Low
R$ 8.15
Volume
698,500
Avg. Vol
1,378,386
52-wk High
R$ 11.15
52-wk Low
R$ 7.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.12 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 2,585.78 2,653.69 2,543.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 6 3,268.12 3,515.74 3,078.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.12 0.12 0.12 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.43 0.48 0.37 --
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.84 1.20 0.63 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 619.00 615.11 3.89 0.63
Quarter Ending Dec-16 506.40 493.03 13.37 2.64
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.03 0.00 0.03 100.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,585.78 2,585.78 2,590.54 2,590.54 --
Year Ending Dec-18 3,268.12 3,268.12 3,269.15 3,269.15 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.12 0.12 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.43 0.48 0.50 0.53 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.84 0.88 0.93 0.96 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Movida Participacoes SA News

