Edition:
United States

Melrose Industries PLC (MRON.L)

MRON.L on London Stock Exchange

224.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.10 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
221.50
Open
220.90
Day's High
224.60
Day's Low
220.30
Volume
8,015,474
Avg. Vol
9,473,905
52-wk High
261.95
52-wk Low
162.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.62 1.62 1.62 1.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 2,143.30 2,205.00 2,056.00 2,295.38
Year Ending Dec-18 14 2,201.42 2,342.89 2,008.00 2,349.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 9.72 10.80 9.10 9.01
Year Ending Dec-18 11 10.90 12.40 9.90 10.12
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.50 17.50 17.50 17.50

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,143.30 2,148.58 2,161.07 2,190.59 2,295.38
Year Ending Dec-18 2,201.42 2,201.42 2,221.49 2,265.01 2,349.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9.72 9.75 9.80 10.14 9.01
Year Ending Dec-18 10.90 10.90 11.09 11.56 10.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Melrose Industries PLC News

» More MRON.L News