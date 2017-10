Mr Price Group Ltd (MRPJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 11 19,020.20 20,251.10 18,517.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 19,918.50 21,923.00 18,105.00 21,329.80 Year Ending Mar-19 11 21,647.60 24,535.00 18,749.00 23,689.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 12 891.10 955.00 834.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 1,001.54 1,082.00 909.00 1,103.27 Year Ending Mar-19 12 1,125.80 1,243.00 1,013.00 1,230.69 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.30 14.00 9.20 8.73