Edition:
United States

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS)

MRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

7,731.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-52.95 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs7,784.05
Open
Rs7,803.00
Day's High
Rs7,803.00
Day's Low
Rs7,690.00
Volume
115,449
Avg. Vol
407,134
52-wk High
Rs8,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs4,765.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 59.51 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 13 13 12 14
(2) OUTPERFORM 21 22 24 24
(3) HOLD 12 13 14 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.02 2.04 2.13 2.08

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 21 183,533.00 190,775.00 179,829.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 214,284.00 224,827.00 203,740.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 45 677,802.00 733,965.00 640,575.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 42 797,306.00 906,249.00 752,334.00 796,795.00
Year Ending Mar-19 40 922,110.00 1,052,790.00 852,355.00 930,784.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10 59.51 71.04 50.60 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 76.00 79.47 72.54 --
Year Ending Mar-17 47 242.83 263.20 212.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 43 275.78 305.55 252.60 251.65
Year Ending Mar-19 41 332.00 381.70 289.00 299.02
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.92 16.49 15.60 22.45

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 176,275.00 171,324.00 4,950.84 2.81
Quarter Ending Mar-17 183,533.00 180,052.00 3,480.94 1.90
Quarter Ending Dec-16 167,070.00 166,236.00 834.27 0.50
Quarter Ending Sep-16 179,938.00 175,946.00 3,992.25 2.22
Quarter Ending Jun-16 152,625.00 146,545.00 6,079.95 3.98
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 59.27 51.20 8.07 13.62
Quarter Ending Mar-17 59.51 56.57 2.94 4.94
Quarter Ending Dec-16 57.72 57.75 0.03 0.06
Quarter Ending Sep-16 54.87 79.38 24.51 44.67
Quarter Ending Jun-16 42.21 49.20 6.99 16.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 183,533.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 214,284.00 214,284.00 214,284.00 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 677,802.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 797,306.00 797,051.00 796,800.00 796,971.00 796,795.00
Year Ending Mar-19 922,110.00 922,069.00 922,294.00 923,821.00 930,784.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 59.51 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 76.00 76.00 76.00 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 242.83 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 275.78 275.78 275.37 275.53 251.65
Year Ending Mar-19 332.00 332.00 331.72 332.09 299.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 4 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 3 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 3 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd News

» More MRTI.NS News