Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)
MSLH.L on London Stock Exchange
470.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
470.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
6.60 (+1.42%)
6.60 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
463.40
463.40
Open
471.10
471.10
Day's High
473.40
473.40
Day's Low
468.10
468.10
Volume
296,441
296,441
Avg. Vol
294,761
294,761
52-wk High
473.40
473.40
52-wk Low
257.20
257.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.12
|2.12
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|421.56
|426.00
|417.00
|422.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|463.97
|507.40
|432.00
|443.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|21.15
|22.70
|20.70
|20.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|23.71
|24.70
|21.90
|22.45
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|421.56
|421.56
|421.56
|419.55
|422.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|463.97
|439.50
|439.50
|437.46
|443.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21.15
|21.15
|21.15
|20.54
|20.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23.71
|22.70
|22.70
|22.27
|22.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0
|4
|0
- BRIEF-Marshalls Plc buys CPM Group for total cash consideration of 38.3 mln stg
- Breakingviews - These retail chains can resist the Amazon vortex
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-TJX among few bright spots in glum U.S. retail sector (Aug. 15)
- TJX among few bright spots in glum U.S. retail sector
- Off-price retailer TJX posts better-than-expected comparable sales