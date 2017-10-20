Edition:
Massmart Holdings Ltd (MSMJ.J)

MSMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,000.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-250.00 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
11,250.00
Open
11,380.00
Day's High
11,423.00
Day's Low
10,992.00
Volume
277,010
Avg. Vol
466,548
52-wk High
15,474.00
52-wk Low
9,924.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 3 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.11 3.10 3.00 3.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 93,268.30 95,157.00 92,502.90 100,515.00
Year Ending Dec-18 8 99,586.30 101,197.00 97,538.00 109,734.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 563.43 613.90 532.00 717.13
Year Ending Dec-18 9 693.91 770.00 631.00 832.53
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 11.32 17.00 4.90 15.95

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 93,268.30 93,268.30 93,413.40 94,260.40 100,515.00
Year Ending Dec-18 99,586.30 99,586.30 99,949.70 101,220.00 109,734.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 563.43 563.43 572.89 567.58 717.13
Year Ending Dec-18 693.91 693.91 699.80 706.02 832.53

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

