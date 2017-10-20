Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)
MTAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,922.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
100.00 (+5.49%)
Prev Close
1,822.00
Open
1,815.00
Day's High
1,922.00
Day's Low
1,815.00
Volume
1,072,867
Avg. Vol
223,142
52-wk High
2,600.00
52-wk Low
1,731.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|9,375.00
|9,375.00
|9,375.00
|10,047.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|10,227.00
|10,227.00
|10,227.00
|11,200.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|230.00
|230.00
|230.00
|241.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|256.00
|256.00
|256.00
|305.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|7.70
|7.70
|7.70
|7.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9,375.00
|9,375.00
|9,375.00
|9,076.00
|10,047.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10,227.00
|10,227.00
|10,227.00
|10,079.00
|11,200.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|230.00
|230.00
|230.00
|254.00
|241.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|256.00
|256.00
|256.00
|291.00
|305.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0