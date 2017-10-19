Edition:
United States

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL.NS)

MTNL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

19.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs20.05
Open
Rs20.15
Day's High
Rs20.15
Day's Low
Rs19.80
Volume
250,256
Avg. Vol
1,531,831
52-wk High
Rs27.45
52-wk Low
Rs15.60

Consensus Recommendations

No consensus recommendations data available;

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd News

» More MTNL.NS News