Wendel SE (MWDP.PA)
MWDP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
138.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.15 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€137.80
Open
€138.20
Day's High
€139.00
Day's Low
€138.05
Volume
60,563
Avg. Vol
63,268
52-wk High
€142.50
52-wk Low
€99.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.11
|2.00
|2.22
|2.22
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|8,637.86
|8,677.72
|8,598.00
|10,374.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|9,033.27
|9,127.54
|8,939.00
|10,861.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|4.80
|7.03
|2.24
|4.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|6.06
|8.42
|3.39
|6.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|1,437.00
|1,444.00
|7.00
|0.49
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8,637.86
|8,637.86
|8,637.86
|8,674.57
|10,374.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9,033.27
|9,033.27
|9,033.27
|9,159.51
|10,861.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|6.43
|4.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.06
|6.06
|6.06
|8.41
|6.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Wendel announces Chairman of Executive Board Frederic Lemoine to leave company by end of year
- North Korea tensions, strong euro send European shares to six-month low
- UPDATE 3-North Korea tensions, strong euro send European shares to six-month low
- Multi-Color to buy labels unit of Constantia for $1.3 billion
- RPT-BRIEF-Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value