Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 2,023.00 2,023.00 2,023.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 7,640.00 7,689.00 7,547.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 9,137.86 9,961.00 8,802.00 9,534.20 Year Ending Mar-19 7 10,464.60 10,870.00 10,233.00 10,815.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 4 22.90 23.60 22.14 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 27.58 29.60 26.30 27.10 Year Ending Mar-19 7 33.44 35.10 31.85 30.92