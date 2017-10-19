National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALU.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 22,609.00 23,559.00 21,659.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 9 73,684.40 79,337.70 70,224.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 83,545.00 96,434.00 72,500.00 75,533.70 Year Ending Mar-19 8 85,832.20 100,256.00 72,927.00 80,028.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 11 3.55 4.70 2.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 4.44 5.90 3.60 3.65 Year Ending Mar-19 9 5.17 7.60 4.00 3.48