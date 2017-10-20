Edition:
United States

Nanobiotix SA (NANOB.PA)

NANOB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

16.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.17 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
€16.63
Open
€16.63
Day's High
€17.05
Day's Low
€16.52
Volume
44,051
Avg. Vol
55,481
52-wk High
€22.50
52-wk Low
€12.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.17 1.29 1.29 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 8.48 13.00 5.00 12.26
Year Ending Dec-18 5 11.96 16.00 5.50 9.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 -1.18 -0.61 -1.43 -1.24
Year Ending Dec-18 5 -1.28 -0.47 -2.00 -1.36

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8.48 8.48 10.44 9.56 12.26
Year Ending Dec-18 11.96 11.96 10.43 11.62 9.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -1.18 -1.18 -0.96 -1.21 -1.24
Year Ending Dec-18 -1.28 -1.28 -1.45 -1.16 -1.36

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Nanobiotix SA News

