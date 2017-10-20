Edition:
Naturex SA (NATU.PA)

NATU.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

99.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€4.05 (+4.25%)
Prev Close
€95.22
Open
€95.45
Day's High
€99.90
Day's Low
€95.45
Volume
8,298
Avg. Vol
4,601
52-wk High
€99.90
52-wk Low
€74.18

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.62 2.62 2.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 413.17 423.60 406.00 446.05
Year Ending Dec-18 6 441.72 464.80 431.00 475.29
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 2.44 2.93 2.00 2.99
Year Ending Dec-18 6 3.13 3.99 2.70 4.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-13 83.00 83.20 0.20 0.24
Quarter Ending Dec-12 74.00 76.70 2.70 3.65
Quarter Ending Dec-11 62.00 62.40 0.40 0.65
Quarter Ending Jun-11 64.00 63.90 0.10 0.15
Quarter Ending Mar-11 60.50 64.00 3.50 5.79

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 413.17 413.17 418.39 420.46 446.05
Year Ending Dec-18 441.72 441.72 447.79 446.96 475.29
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.44 2.44 2.50 2.49 2.99
Year Ending Dec-18 3.13 3.13 3.26 3.27 4.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Naturex SA News

