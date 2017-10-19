Edition:
United States

NRB Bearings Ltd (NBEA.NS)

NBEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

136.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.80 (+3.63%)
Prev Close
Rs132.10
Open
Rs137.00
Day's High
Rs138.00
Day's Low
Rs132.10
Volume
84,119
Avg. Vol
116,982
52-wk High
Rs157.20
52-wk Low
Rs100.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.10 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.57 1.71 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1,803.00 1,848.00 1,775.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 7,005.00 7,109.00 6,920.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 7,866.42 8,002.00 7,760.27 8,317.67
Year Ending Mar-19 3 8,737.27 9,102.00 8,357.81 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.10 1.10 1.10 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5.47 5.90 5.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 6.42 6.80 5.66 8.15
Year Ending Mar-19 3 7.90 9.20 6.21 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,894.50 1,791.50 103.00 5.44
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,803.00 1,886.90 83.90 4.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,617.00 1,637.90 20.90 1.29
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,854.75 1,778.60 76.15 4.11
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,718.33 1,723.60 5.27 0.31

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,803.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 7,005.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7,866.42 7,866.42 7,866.42 7,919.50 8,317.67
Year Ending Mar-19 8,737.27 8,737.27 8,737.27 8,927.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

NRB Bearings Ltd News

» More NBEA.NS News