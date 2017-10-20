Nicox SA (NCOX.PA)
NCOX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
8.97EUR
20 Oct 2017
8.97EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.07 (+0.78%)
€0.07 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
€8.90
€8.90
Open
€9.00
€9.00
Day's High
€9.00
€9.00
Day's Low
€8.76
€8.76
Volume
176,161
176,161
Avg. Vol
291,131
291,131
52-wk High
€13.68
€13.68
52-wk Low
€7.05
€7.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|4.00
|4.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|31.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|-0.79
|-0.76
|-0.82
|-0.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|-0.48
|-0.31
|-0.65
|-0.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|31.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.79
|-0.79
|-0.79
|-0.79
|-0.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-0.48
|-0.48
|-0.63
|-0.63
|-0.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Nicox enters research collaboration with Re-Vana Therapeutics
- BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement
- BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug for glaucoma patients
- BRIEF-Nicox announces licensing agreement with Eyevance
- BRIEF-Nicox H1 operating loss narrows to 11.6 million euros