Nicox SA (NCOX.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 19.90 Year Ending Dec-18 1 6.30 6.30 6.30 31.07 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.79 -0.76 -0.82 -0.46 Year Ending Dec-18 2 -0.48 -0.31 -0.65 -0.20