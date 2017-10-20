Edition:
Nemetschek SE (NEKG.DE)

NEKG.DE on Xetra

78.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.19 (+1.53%)
Prev Close
€77.61
Open
€78.56
Day's High
€78.90
Day's Low
€77.93
Volume
34,331
Avg. Vol
38,215
52-wk High
€79.19
52-wk Low
€47.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 6 5 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 2.80 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 400.37 408.00 395.00 388.44
Year Ending Dec-18 10 459.51 493.50 439.00 439.87
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 1.46 1.53 1.41 1.50
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.76 1.94 1.61 1.81
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 18.75 20.00 17.50 24.03

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 99.60 97.70 1.90 1.91
Quarter Ending Mar-17 94.15 96.30 2.15 2.28
Quarter Ending Dec-16 93.75 91.90 1.85 1.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 83.72 83.86 0.13 0.16
Quarter Ending Jun-16 79.55 83.85 4.30 5.40

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 400.37 399.94 399.94 399.93 388.44
Year Ending Dec-18 459.51 455.88 455.88 456.18 439.87

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 3 0
Earnings

