Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS)
NEST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
7,229.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.75 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs7,245.75
Open
Rs7,285.00
Day's High
Rs7,299.95
Day's Low
Rs7,182.80
Volume
3,810
Avg. Vol
43,174
52-wk High
Rs7,483.00
52-wk Low
Rs5,656.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|33.86
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|12
|9
|7
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|10
|10
|13
|12
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|4
|6
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.30
|3.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|24,864.40
|25,866.10
|23,474.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|38,674.10
|47,800.00
|29,548.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30
|102,475.00
|109,289.00
|95,647.00
|111,912.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30
|116,368.00
|126,099.00
|106,720.00
|127,046.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|33.86
|41.90
|24.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|32.70
|34.14
|31.26
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30
|125.15
|149.20
|113.42
|151.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30
|149.59
|172.61
|128.96
|177.42
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|17.28
|19.57
|15.00
|28.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|23,957.00
|24,022.10
|65.05
|0.27
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|25,716.30
|24,918.80
|797.54
|3.10
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|21,734.60
|22,612.80
|878.21
|4.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|23,427.70
|23,461.80
|34.07
|0.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|23,648.70
|22,560.90
|1,087.81
|4.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|27.27
|27.32
|0.05
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|33.71
|31.82
|1.89
|5.62
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|26.69
|17.25
|9.44
|35.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|29.93
|27.94
|1.99
|6.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|30.11
|27.26
|2.85
|9.45
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|24,864.40
|24,864.40
|25,256.70
|25,042.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|38,674.10
|38,674.10
|38,674.10
|38,674.10
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|102,475.00
|102,475.00
|102,522.00
|102,972.00
|111,912.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|116,368.00
|116,368.00
|116,310.00
|117,033.00
|127,046.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|33.86
|33.86
|36.45
|37.67
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|32.70
|32.70
|32.70
|34.08
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|125.15
|125.15
|125.89
|126.92
|151.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|149.59
|149.59
|150.33
|151.73
|177.42
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- Nestle India Q2 profit rises 10 pct
- BRIEF-Nestle India June qtr profit up about 10 pct
- BRIEF-Nestle India to consider declaration of second interim dividend for 2017
- BRIEF-Nestle India says price of Everyday Dairy Whitener excpected to undergo reduction
- BRIEF-Nestle India March-qtr profit rises about 7 pct