Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS)

NEST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

7,229.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.75 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs7,245.75
Open
Rs7,285.00
Day's High
Rs7,299.95
Day's Low
Rs7,182.80
Volume
3,810
Avg. Vol
43,174
52-wk High
Rs7,483.00
52-wk Low
Rs5,656.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 33.86 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 12 9 7
(3) HOLD 7 7 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 10 10 13 12
(5) SELL 2 2 4 6
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.30 3.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 24,864.40 25,866.10 23,474.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 38,674.10 47,800.00 29,548.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 30 102,475.00 109,289.00 95,647.00 111,912.00
Year Ending Dec-18 30 116,368.00 126,099.00 106,720.00 127,046.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 33.86 41.90 24.70 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 32.70 34.14 31.26 --
Year Ending Dec-17 30 125.15 149.20 113.42 151.05
Year Ending Dec-18 30 149.59 172.61 128.96 177.42
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.28 19.57 15.00 28.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 23,957.00 24,022.10 65.05 0.27
Quarter Ending Mar-17 25,716.30 24,918.80 797.54 3.10
Quarter Ending Dec-16 21,734.60 22,612.80 878.21 4.04
Quarter Ending Sep-16 23,427.70 23,461.80 34.07 0.15
Quarter Ending Jun-16 23,648.70 22,560.90 1,087.81 4.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 27.27 27.32 0.05 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 33.71 31.82 1.89 5.62
Quarter Ending Dec-16 26.69 17.25 9.44 35.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 29.93 27.94 1.99 6.65
Quarter Ending Jun-16 30.11 27.26 2.85 9.45

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 24,864.40 24,864.40 25,256.70 25,042.30 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 38,674.10 38,674.10 38,674.10 38,674.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 102,475.00 102,475.00 102,522.00 102,972.00 111,912.00
Year Ending Dec-18 116,368.00 116,368.00 116,310.00 117,033.00 127,046.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 33.86 33.86 36.45 37.67 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 32.70 32.70 32.70 34.08 --
Year Ending Dec-17 125.15 125.15 125.89 126.92 151.05
Year Ending Dec-18 149.59 149.59 150.33 151.73 177.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Nestle India Ltd News

