Netas Telekomunikasyon AS (NETAS.IS)

NETAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

15.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.91TL (+6.32%)
Prev Close
14.39TL
Open
14.48TL
Day's High
15.32TL
Day's Low
14.45TL
Volume
5,678,079
Avg. Vol
1,973,134
52-wk High
15.66TL
52-wk Low
9.00TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS News