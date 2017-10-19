Edition:
United States

Neuland Laboratories Ltd (NEUL.NS)

NEUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,144.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.15 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs1,151.45
Open
Rs1,143.95
Day's High
Rs1,168.00
Day's Low
Rs1,130.00
Volume
1,486
Avg. Vol
25,238
52-wk High
Rs1,727.00
52-wk Low
Rs881.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.80 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 5,873.66 6,009.00 5,647.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 6,659.86 6,786.00 6,357.44 7,219.41
Year Ending Mar-19 5 8,128.75 9,115.00 7,056.76 8,812.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 42.93 46.40 38.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 50.04 64.30 39.10 63.35
Year Ending Mar-19 5 77.06 99.90 48.50 80.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1,298.04 1,235.87 62.17 4.79
Quarter Ending Sep-12 1,433.59 1,178.23 255.36 17.81
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 9.08 6.40 2.68 29.52
Quarter Ending Sep-12 1.92 3.85 1.93 100.49

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 5,873.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6,659.86 6,659.86 6,700.36 6,934.36 7,219.41
Year Ending Mar-19 8,128.75 8,128.75 8,165.95 8,514.75 8,812.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 42.93 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 50.04 50.04 50.04 55.77 63.35
Year Ending Mar-19 77.06 77.06 77.06 83.34 80.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Neuland Laboratories Ltd News