National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 2,306.37 2,327.85 2,251.00 2,324.79 Year Ending Dec-18 10 2,366.85 2,399.07 2,296.00 2,412.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 28.75 29.56 27.99 27.86 Year Ending Dec-18 9 31.20 33.30 29.27 29.88 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.20 6.20 6.20 8.03