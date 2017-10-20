Edition:
Nexans SA (NEXS.PA)

NEXS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

52.53EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.07 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€52.60
Open
€52.80
Day's High
€53.13
Day's Low
€52.53
Volume
111,244
Avg. Vol
144,255
52-wk High
€55.90
52-wk Low
€44.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 7
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.12 2.12 2.06

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 4,613.03 4,693.00 4,538.00 4,702.58
Year Ending Dec-18 11 4,777.34 4,922.62 4,652.65 4,815.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 3.58 4.78 2.94 3.43
Year Ending Dec-18 14 3.89 5.10 2.88 4.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.69 24.40 20.17 56.61

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 1,154.70 1,169.00 14.30 1.24
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1,496.00 1,180.00 316.00 21.12
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1,141.00 1,127.00 14.00 1.23
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,219.00 1,158.00 61.00 5.00
Quarter Ending Mar-11 1,142.20 1,129.00 13.20 1.16

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,613.03 4,619.83 4,626.06 4,623.96 4,702.58
Year Ending Dec-18 4,777.34 4,784.52 4,796.25 4,809.32 4,815.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.58 3.59 3.58 3.61 3.43
Year Ending Dec-18 3.89 3.89 3.91 3.92 4.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

