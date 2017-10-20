NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)
NMC.L on London Stock Exchange
2,908.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,908.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
78.00 (+2.76%)
78.00 (+2.76%)
Prev Close
2,830.00
2,830.00
Open
2,854.00
2,854.00
Day's High
2,908.00
2,908.00
Day's Low
2,835.00
2,835.00
Volume
293,684
293,684
Avg. Vol
275,450
275,450
52-wk High
2,982.00
2,982.00
52-wk Low
1,277.18
1,277.18
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.57
|1.62
|1.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|1,608.70
|1,649.40
|1,589.70
|1,379.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1,894.41
|2,011.31
|1,833.00
|1,565.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.98
|1.05
|0.84
|0.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1.34
|1.43
|1.13
|1.21
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|29.10
|29.10
|29.10
|33.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|157.00
|161.20
|4.20
|2.68
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,608.70
|1,608.70
|1,616.70
|1,603.00
|1,379.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,894.41
|1,894.41
|1,881.69
|1,824.82
|1,565.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.98
|0.98
|0.98
|0.99
|0.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.34
|1.34
|1.30
|1.29
|1.21
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|0
- BRIEF-NMC updates on regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia
- MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 17
- UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent
- Billionaire B. R. Shetty aims for $1 billion in revenue from Indian film epic
- Billionaire B. R. Shetty aims for $1 bln in revenue from Indian film epic