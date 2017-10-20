Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 -- Year Ending Jun-17 4 1.03 2.20 0.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 1 60.43 60.43 60.43 0.00 Year Ending Jun-19 1 300.45 300.45 300.45 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-17 2 -0.00 0.00 -0.01 -- Year Ending Jun-17 3 -0.02 -0.01 -0.03 -- Year Ending Jun-18 1 0.02 0.02 0.02 -0.03 Year Ending Jun-19 1 0.20 0.20 0.20 --