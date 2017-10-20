Edition:
Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

NMX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.61CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-2.42%)
Prev Close
$1.65
Open
$1.69
Day's High
$1.73
Day's Low
$1.59
Volume
3,899,075
Avg. Vol
997,436
52-wk High
$1.73
52-wk Low
$0.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.00 June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.71 1.71 1.71 1.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 --
Year Ending Jun-17 4 1.03 2.20 0.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 60.43 60.43 60.43 0.00
Year Ending Jun-19 1 300.45 300.45 300.45 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2 -0.00 0.00 -0.01 --
Year Ending Jun-17 3 -0.02 -0.01 -0.03 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 0.02 0.02 0.02 -0.03
Year Ending Jun-19 1 0.20 0.20 0.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.00 -0.01 0.01 -140.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.00 -0.01 0.00 -77.78
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.00 -0.00 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 1.03 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 60.43 38.51 37.43 28.07 0.00
Year Ending Jun-19 300.45 301.22 301.22 301.22 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -0.02 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0.02 -0.03 -0.03 -0.01 -0.03
Year Ending Jun-19 0.20 0.25 0.25 0.25 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Nemaska Lithium Inc News

