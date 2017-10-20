Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)
NMX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-2.42%)
Prev Close
$1.65
Open
$1.69
Day's High
$1.73
Day's Low
$1.59
Volume
3,899,075
Avg. Vol
997,436
52-wk High
$1.73
52-wk Low
$0.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-0.00
|June
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.71
|1.71
|1.71
|1.71
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|1.03
|2.20
|0.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|60.43
|60.43
|60.43
|0.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|300.45
|300.45
|300.45
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2
|-0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|3
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.03
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.03
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|-140.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|-77.78
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.00
|-0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1.03
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|60.43
|38.51
|37.43
|28.07
|0.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|300.45
|301.22
|301.22
|301.22
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|-0.02
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0.02
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0.20
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium provides project financing update
- BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium receives final milestone payment from Johnson Matthey
- BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium obtains receipt for its offering of 47.6 mln shares
- BRIEF-Nemaska Lithium announces bought deal public offering of common shares
- BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium