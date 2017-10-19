Edition:
Nocil Ltd (NOCI.NS)

NOCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

184.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.25 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs184.10
Open
Rs184.50
Day's High
Rs187.90
Day's Low
Rs183.00
Volume
1,053,429
Avg. Vol
1,352,082
52-wk High
Rs187.90
52-wk Low
Rs59.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 8,056.69 8,056.69 8,056.69 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 8,894.59 8,894.59 8,894.59 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 7.55 7.55 7.55 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 9.09 9.09 9.09 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,022.59 2,148.10 125.51 6.21
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,265.37 1,171.50 93.87 7.42
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.66 2.09 0.43 25.90

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 8,056.69 8,056.69 8,056.69 8,056.69 --
Year Ending Mar-19 8,894.59 8,894.59 8,894.59 8,894.59 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 7.55 7.55 7.55 7.55 --
Year Ending Mar-19 9.09 9.09 9.09 9.09 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Nocil Ltd News

