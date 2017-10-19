Edition:
Nesco Ltd (NSEN.NS)

NSEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

534.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.90 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs528.05
Open
Rs534.75
Day's High
Rs544.90
Day's Low
Rs529.95
Volume
31,736
Avg. Vol
30,982
52-wk High
Rs587.60
52-wk Low
Rs352.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 531.00 660.83 129.83 24.45
Quarter Ending Dec-14 625.00 590.34 34.66 5.55
Quarter Ending Sep-14 548.00 466.40 81.60 14.89
Quarter Ending Jun-14 354.03 373.58 19.55 5.52
Quarter Ending Mar-14 482.51 516.27 33.77 7.00

