Edition:
United States

Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)

NTHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.27TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.01TL (+0.44%)
Prev Close
2.26TL
Open
2.26TL
Day's High
2.28TL
Day's Low
2.24TL
Volume
927,728
Avg. Vol
1,292,491
52-wk High
3.30TL
52-wk Low
2.21TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 -- -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 -- -- --
(3) HOLD 1 -- -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 -- -- --
(5) SELL 0 -- -- --
No Opinion 0 -- -- --
Mean Rating 3.00 -- -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 616.00 616.00 616.00 616.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.13

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 46.40 31.20 15.20 32.75
Quarter Ending Jun-11 26.60 25.97 0.63 2.36

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 616.00 616.00 -- -- 616.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.15 0.15 -- -- 0.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Net Holding AS News