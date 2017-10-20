NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 309.65 327.00 292.30 -- Year Ending Dec-18 2 333.00 366.00 300.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.15 1.15 1.15 0.72 Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.86