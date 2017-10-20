Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC.SI)
OCBC.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
11.49SGD
20 Oct 2017
11.49SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$11.49
$11.49
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,689,962
4,689,962
52-wk High
$11.60
$11.60
52-wk Low
$8.33
$8.33
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|22.88
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|16
|16
|16
|15
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.62
|2.62
|2.82
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|2,360.10
|2,383.65
|2,335.00
|2,238.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|2,433.23
|2,439.14
|2,429.00
|2,290.69
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|9,258.39
|9,809.60
|8,858.00
|8,905.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|9,842.33
|10,190.00
|9,379.00
|9,378.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|22.88
|24.00
|22.00
|18.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|24.90
|25.70
|24.00
|23.60
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|93.42
|101.00
|80.00
|87.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|102.99
|113.00
|92.50
|91.71
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|11.77
|12.55
|10.26
|-1.61
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,253.11
|2,398.00
|144.89
|6.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,166.26
|2,249.00
|82.74
|3.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,133.83
|2,177.00
|43.17
|2.02
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,165.12
|2,204.00
|38.88
|1.80
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,130.88
|2,048.00
|82.88
|3.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|21.70
|25.40
|3.70
|17.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20.42
|23.00
|2.58
|12.61
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|18.37
|18.00
|0.37
|2.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|20.30
|22.10
|1.80
|8.87
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|20.90
|21.00
|0.10
|0.48
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2,360.10
|2,360.40
|2,360.40
|2,360.40
|2,238.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,433.23
|2,434.36
|2,434.36
|2,434.36
|2,290.69
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9,258.39
|9,245.19
|9,246.19
|9,238.82
|8,905.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9,842.33
|9,821.81
|9,829.73
|9,827.26
|9,378.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|22.88
|22.88
|22.62
|22.62
|18.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|24.90
|24.90
|25.23
|25.23
|23.60
|Year Ending Dec-17
|93.42
|93.18
|93.04
|92.64
|87.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|102.99
|102.63
|102.45
|102.03
|91.71
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|2
- Fitch Rates OCBC's AUD Floating Rate Notes Final 'AA-'
- BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp priced EUR 500 mln covered bonds
- Fitch Rates OCBC's AUD Floating Rate Notes 'AA-(EXP)'
- BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp prices A$300 mln notes due 2020
- BRIEF-OCBC appoints Chua Kim Chiu as independent director