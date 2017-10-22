Edition:
Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE (OCDI.CA)

OCDI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

17.25EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.11 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
£17.36
Open
£17.05
Day's High
£17.50
Day's Low
£16.90
Volume
1,050,461
Avg. Vol
649,856
52-wk High
£17.50
52-wk Low
£11.53

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.62 1.67 1.60 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 2,461.67 2,585.00 2,289.00 2,404.72
Year Ending Dec-18 4 3,266.25 3,601.00 2,829.00 3,275.31
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.53 1.58 1.48 1.57
Year Ending Dec-18 3 2.14 2.16 2.13 2.25

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 503.50 469.90 33.60 6.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 624.00 703.48 79.48 12.74
Quarter Ending Sep-16 447.50 529.67 82.17 18.36
Quarter Ending Dec-15 461.33 580.91 119.58 25.92
Quarter Ending Sep-15 364.00 305.00 59.00 16.21

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,461.67 2,486.78 2,474.78 2,438.04 2,404.72
Year Ending Dec-18 3,266.25 3,240.14 3,277.14 3,277.14 3,275.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings

