Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE (OCDI.CA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 2,461.67 2,585.00 2,289.00 2,404.72 Year Ending Dec-18 4 3,266.25 3,601.00 2,829.00 3,275.31 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.53 1.58 1.48 1.57 Year Ending Dec-18 3 2.14 2.16 2.13 2.25