Old Mutual PLC (OML.L)

OML.L on London Stock Exchange

197.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
196.70
Open
197.20
Day's High
198.00
Day's Low
196.70
Volume
5,519,012
Avg. Vol
8,668,020
52-wk High
229.84
52-wk Low
182.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 4,518.42 5,195.85 3,841.00 1,894.93
Year Ending Dec-18 2 4,712.82 5,327.64 4,098.00 2,072.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 20.72 23.07 17.98 19.98
Year Ending Dec-18 9 22.21 24.30 19.20 21.66
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 10.10 11.30 8.00 5.72

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,518.42 4,518.42 4,518.42 4,518.42 1,894.93
Year Ending Dec-18 4,712.82 4,712.82 4,712.82 4,712.82 2,072.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20.72 20.72 20.72 20.65 19.98
Year Ending Dec-18 22.21 22.21 22.22 22.06 21.66

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

